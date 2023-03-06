The District of Invermere wants your feedback on the proposed 2023 municipal budget and financial plan.

An open house will be held on Mar. 7 and will let residents ask questions and give feedback on the current state of the budget and financial plan.

“You are invited to share your comments on the proposals with Invermere’s mayor and council members. Please consider attending the district’s budget open house on March 7th, and/or fill out a budget survey,” said mayor Al Miller.

“If you need additional motivation to attend the open house there will be pizza available at the meeting.”

The open house starts at 6 p.m. and will be at the municipal office.

A survey can also be found here.