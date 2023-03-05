The 2023 Canada Winter Games has wrapped up in Prince Edward Island and Cranbrook’s Jaimee Spring has come away with the gold medal.

Team BC won 3-0 over Nova Scotia.

Spring had this to say about her win.

“This experience as a whole has been unreal. The girls have come a long way, B.C. has never won. That gold medal feeling is unreal noting else compares.”

Head coach Kris Hogg said he was proud of the teams effort throughout the tournament.

“This has been a long time coming,” said Hogg.

“It is hard to put this feeling into words. A lot of these girls have been in our program for a long time and have battled hard from day one to put B.C. on the map. What a great job by this group. I’m very proud of them all.”

Below is Dennis Walker’s full interview with the now gold medalist, Jaimee Spring.