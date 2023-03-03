The slide in Fernie’s Aquatic Centre is getting some work done after structural issues kept it closed since 2021.

Fernie officials said problems with the slide made it unsafe, so the city had to close it down.

Council made some room in the budget to fix the slide last year, but they could not find a contractor to make the repairs during the summer maintenance shutdown.

Construction is already underway.

“Work started this week removing the concrete on the slide platform in advance of the new slide tower being built,” said city officials.

Work will be done on Sundays, when the pool is already closed, over the coming months to limit impacts on scheduled programs and an extended closure.