It’s trade deadline day in the NHL and a Cranbrook player has been dealt to the Calgary Flames.

Forward Dryden Hunt is joining his fourth team of the season.

Earlier this year Hunt was claimed from the New York Rangers off of waivers by the Colorado Avalanche joining another Cranbrook player Bowen Byram.

He played 25 games there before getting traded to the Maple Leafs.

After nine games for Toronto he was sent down to the minors and has now been traded again.

He was part of a one-for-one trade for centre Radim Zohorna from the Flames.

Hunt has score a goal for each team he’s been with.