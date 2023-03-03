The second round of the KIJHL playoffs begins tonight and the Fernie Ghostriders will be up against their rival, the Kimberley Dynamiters.

Head Coach Ty Valin wasn’t pleased with their initial start agains Invermere last round but says they’ve found their game.

“We’ve had some ups and downs, we struggled early on, but as the series went on we slowly took over.”

“Anytime you move on in a playoff series it feels good. Obviously the other side of it doesn’t feel as good no one sets out to lose a playoff series. Anytime you achieve your goal it feels good.”

Kimberley is the higher ranked team, but Valin says anything can happen in the playoffs.

“At the end of the day regular season is a totally different ball game. I’m not taking anything away from their regular season but playoffs is a different beast,” he said.

“It’s going to be a good series both teams are rolling along nicely. Kimberley has had an extremely good season this year and won their division last year as well, so they got the experience.”

Whenever the two rival meet you can expect high intensity play.

“Both teams are going to come out fighting and ready to play,” added Valin.