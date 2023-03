On Mar. 16, the Jaffray Rebels are having an alumni game and fundraising proceeds will go to a coach and referee.

Past and present athletes will be going head-to-head.

The money raised is going to the recovery of coach and referee Brendan Yuill who had a relapse with Multiple Sclerosis.

“We mis him in our gym; we need him on our court. So please mark your calendars, lace up your shoes and join us for an alumni celebration game like none other,” said Rebel Basketball officials.