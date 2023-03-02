Listen Live

Advanced voting underway in Invermere

By Josiah Spyker
(Supplied by District of Invermere)

Voters can get an early start and head to the polls today in Invermere.

A by-election is being held to fill a vacant council seat after a councillor stepped down shorty after the general municipal election.

Advanced voting started at 8:30 a.m. and will run until 4:30 p.m.

The voting location is at the District of Invermere Office.

General voting day is this Saturday.

It will be at the Columbia Valley Centre from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The candidates vying for the empty seat are Juanita Violini, Stephanie Stevens, Grant Kelly, David Goldsmith and Grey Bradatsch.

