Three people have been killed and four were hospitalized in an avalanche on Wednesday in the backcountry near Panorama.

First responders were called out to the scene at 12:40 p.m., with a number of emergency resources including search and rescue, police dog services and frontline officers.

According to police, four others were hospitalized from the incident, some of whom, including the guide, suffered serious injuries but are believed to survive.

The 10 people caught in the avalanche were skiers with RK Heliski, and RCMP officials said all but the guide were foreign visitors.

Invermere Mayor All Miller said the District’s thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones.

“It’s a tragic incident and an avalanche is always one of those fears we have around here. The operators deal with such high safety standards that we never really hear about tragic issues,” said Miller. “Our community is certainly shocked to hear the news, and our hearts and prayers go out to all those involved.”