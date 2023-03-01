The College of the Rockies will be showing off its living lab research project to the public on Mar. 8.

“Our Sustainability Committee previously undertook a Composting Project; we built upon this and opened organic waste collection campus-wide,” said Sophie Larsen, Primary Investigator, Living Lab Research Project.

“Our team has begun using that compost to grow lettuce, right on the College’s Living Wall in the main foyer. That lettuce is now being used in our cafeteria and in our Professional Cook program.”

The tour will showcase all stages of the process such as the on-campus compost bins, state-of-the-art composter, lab where seedlings are started, and the Living Wall.

“The goal of this project is to reduce both volume and transportation distance of waste to the landfill,” Larsen said.

“Our hope is to encourage circular food production and conscious consumption, actions that will lead to a decrease in the College’s production of greenhouse gases.”

The tour is at 11 a.m. but there are a limited number of spaces. If interested you asked to contact Sophie Larsen at [email protected] or 250-489-2751 ex 3299.