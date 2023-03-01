Cranbrook city council will meet to talk about the 2023–2027 Five-Year Financial Plan next week.

The meeting will go ahead at the Manual Training School (1212 2nd Street North) from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 7.

City staff is proposing a tax increase of over 5.8 per cent, which would mean an increase of $7.66 a month for an average residential home assessed at $446,000.

According to meeting documents, some of the new asks include the hiring of two new members with the Fire Department and more RCMP officers.

Residents are invited to watch the live stream of the meeting.

The meeting’s agenda will be published when it becomes available.

More: Meeting live stream (City of Cranbrook)

More: Meeting agenda (City of Cranbrook)