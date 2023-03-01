Round two of the KIJHL playoffs begins on Friday and the Kimberley Dynamiters are facing their rivals, the Fernie Ghostriders.

The Dynamiters made quick work of the Golden Rockets in the first round taking the series 4-1.

Head coach Derek Stuart said he liked their effort although they had a couple of rocky games to start the series.

“What I really liked was how we got better and better as the series went on,” he said.

- Advertisement -

“I think our first two games for whatever reason were probably our worst and the fifth game was our best. We’re progressing and moving forward nicely.”

He said they are ready for their next matchup but are treating every opponent the same.

“We’re taking the approach where it doesn’t really matter, whether it’s Fernie or Columbia Valley. If we play our game we feel confident we can get the results that we want, Stuart added.

“Of course, that’s easier said than done. I think we match up well against Fernie and we’re looking forward to getting things going.”

It’s been a while since the rivals have met in the playoffs And Stuart said they are always excited for those games.

“It’s a big rivalry for sure. We haven’t played each other in playoffs since I think 2018. I’ve learned in my seven years here that fans are very happy when we beat Fernie and vice versa in their town. It’s nice to see them back being relevant in the playoffs again.”

He expects the fan turnout to be good at home and away.

“It’s going to be very entertaining and very exciting for the players,” he added.

“I’m assuming there’s going to be over 1,000 people at every game.”