One person was killed in a crash along Highway 3 south of Moyie on Sunday.

Cranbrook RCMP said a Subaru and semi-truck collided at 4:45 p.m. after the smaller vehicle lost control.

Investigators determined that snowy road conditions caused the Subaru to slide and rotate into the path of the oncoming semi.

A 32-year-old man from Vancouver inside the Subaru was killed at the scene.

The vehicle’s driver was seriously injured and was sent to the hospital, while the truck driver was uninjured.

Highway 3 was closed for a few hours while police and first responders investigated the accident.

Police are still looking into the crash, and ask anyone with more information, including dashcam footage, to get in touch with BC Highway Patrol at 250-420-4244.