Temporary road closures will impact Fernie Drivers this weekend as Griz Days is underway March 3-5.

To support the events in Station Square 1st Avenue will be closed from 5th street to 6th street beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday.

There will be minimum vehicle access until Sunday morning.

The public is asked to avoid parking in Station Square and the downtown core for the duration of the festival.

2nd avenue will be closed from 5th to 6th street from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2nd Avenue from 4th street to 7th street will be closed from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. for the parade.