Cranbrook city council has pre-approved the 2023 capital works program budget, with over $7.8-million devoted to various road projects.

City officials said the Public Works department was seeking approval to allow staff to tender projects earlier in the season.

This comes with the possibility of scoring a good deal.

“We find that we get more competitive bids, the earlier we get these out to tender,” said Mayor Wayne Price. “We’ve been doing this for a number of years now, and we’ve had very good results. We’ve actually seen increased savings over the years.”

The overall budget combines funds from several ongoing projects and a number of new ones.

The primary projects scheduled for the 2023 Capital Works Program include the following:

4th Street North Phase 2 – estimated at $3.9-million.

Annual Paving Program – estimated between $1-million to $1.5-million.

Wastewater Lagoons and Trunkmain Upgrade – carried forward and includes grant and City funds.

12th Avenue S, 2nd to 3rd Street S – estimated at $1.2 million (budget dependent).

