The Cranbrook Tritons Swim Club is holding their first meet in three years.

The meet will take place on March 11-12 as teams from other local communities come into town.

President Phil Aston said there are also some raffle prizes.

The first prize is $1,000, second prize is $500. Tickets are on sale at the swim meet,” said Aston.

- Advertisement -

“Anyone is welcome to come down and cheer on our local swimmers.”

He said the kids are excited to compete after so much time off from competition.

“It’s the first meet we’ve had in three years, since before COVID-19. It’s quite a big deal for the kids.”

The club has been expanding, including a new program for senior swimmers.

“We’ve got about 70 swimmers this year. We’ve got from seven to 70 I think our oldest swimmer. We introduced a master’s program this year.”