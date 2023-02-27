Organizers with the Community Connection Society in Cranbrook held the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser on Saturday and 144 walkers showed up.

There was a fundraising goal of $30,000 which was well passed with the total coming in at $46,056.

Executive director Nancy Reid said the money goes to helping Cranbrook’s less fortunate.

“It’s an opportunity to raise awareness for the needs of the hungry, homeless and hurting. That’s what we want walkers to reflect on that as they’re going. We’re very thankful for Cranbrook businesses, individuals, and everyone that donated to the cause.”

Mayor Wayne Price took part and was glad to see all the support from the community.

“They met the expectations of their fundraising, they are well over that. Obviously, the community cares and they are getting the community support,” he said.

“One thing about Cranbrook is when the support is needed, the community does come out.”