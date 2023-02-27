The College of the Rockies Campus will host the Job and Career Fair on Wednesday, with over 70 booths on display.

College officials said the event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the college Gymnasium.

“This event is open to all job seekers,” said College officials. “There will be vendor representation from local and national employers and not-for-profit organizations looking to expand their workforce and/or to promote a career in their industry.”

You can learn more about the career fair and see which vendors will make an appearance through the link below.

More: East Kootenay Career & Job Fair 2023 (College of the Rockies)