Repairs to a water service leak in front of Dairy Queen were supposed to happen on Monday, but will now take place tomorrow.

After an initial dig, City of Cranbrook crews realized they would need to close a portion of the right-hand, westbound lane of Cranbrook Street North in order to complete the repair.

“Nearby businesses from the ABC Restaurant through to the Travelodge will have their water service turned off for 30 to 60 minutes as the repair is made and the water line is recharged,” Said city officials.

“Once the water service is restored, nearby businesses may experience some discoloured water for a brief period. Please run your cold water until the water runs clear.”

Drivers will not be able to use the west access road while work is underway between Pita Wrapbit and the Travelodge.

If you need to access businesses in that area you will have to use Ridgeview Road.

Work begins at 8:30 a.m.