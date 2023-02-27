The Elk Valley Regional Land Trust has become a CRA-recognized charity, meaning its partnership agreement with the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies has come to a close.

CFKR officials said the agreement officially ended on Dec 31, 2022, after it began in June 2021.

The EVRLT and CFKR started working together to buy privately held industrial forestry lands in the Elk Valley for conservation.

“The Elk Valley Regional Lant Trust was a BC-registered non-profit society but not yet a CRA-registered charity. They wanted to get rolling on accepting donations and providing tax receipts from folks supporting their work in conserving land in the Elk Valley,” said Lynnette Wray, CFKR Executive Director. “Our agency agreement allowed us to give them a hand with that. The Community Foundation accepted charitable donations, provided tax receipts and stewarded the funds.”

The EVRLT earned its CRA charitable status in May of last year, and began work to end its partnership with the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies.

“CFKR was very pleased to work with EVRLT on launching this important project in the Elk Valley, to support the sustainable use of this land for a wide variety of user groups,” said Wray. “We wish EVRLT all the best with their continued work.”

People can now donate directly to the Elk Valley Regional Land Trust, with tax receipts available to those who give money.

“I think they’re rolling ahead in a really positive direction with their work,” said Wray. “We felt really good about supporting this initiative to conserve land for multiple users and multiple uses. We look forward to seeing what the Elk Valley Regional Land Trust can achieve.”

“We sincerely appreciate CFKR’s support in the initial stages of this important initiative, and we invite anyone who is interested in supporting EVRLT with their time, energy, and/or donations, to visit elkvalleylandtrust.org,” said Kevin LaRoche, EVRLT Executive Director.