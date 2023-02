Two players who played for local KIJHL teams are representing Canada in the 2023 World Cup of University Hockey.

Goalie Noah Decottignies will be between the pipes.

He played for the Columbia Valley Rockies and Beaver Valley Nite Hawks.

On defence, former Fernie Ghostrider Greg Susinski will be playing.

The 2023 World Cup of University Hockey takes place April 14-19, 2023, in Cârța, Romania.