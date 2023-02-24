Cranbrook’s public works crews will be digging up the west service road in front of Dairy Queen on Monday to fix a leaky water line.

Work is going to start at 8:30 a.m., and services will be out for up to an hour for businesses between the ABC Restaurant to the Travelodge.

Businesses in the area will likely see discoloured water once service is turned back on.

“Please run your cold water until the water runs clear,” said city officials.

- Advertisement -

Drivers will not be able to use the west access road while work is underway between Pita Wrapbit and the Travelodge.

“You are asked to please access these businesses using Ridgeview Road,” said Cranbrook staff. “We will make every effort to complete this work as quickly and safely as possible to minimize any disruptions.”