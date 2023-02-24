A Sparwood man is facing a number of charges after Alberta RCMP Traffic Services pulled him over for speeding, and found a small cache of weapons.

RCMP said officers spotted a black 2003 Volkswagen Golf heading east along Highway 2 just before 6 p.m. on Feb. 9.

The vehicle was clocked going 178 kilometres per hour in a 100 zone.

The 22-year-old driver was arrested for dangerous driving, and a Fort Macleod RCMP officer arrived to help search the car.

Police officials said a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, knives and suspected break-and-enter tools were found in the vehicle.

The investigation has landed the 22-year-old driver with a number of charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of break-in instruments, among other offences.

The man has since been released and due in court on Mar.8.