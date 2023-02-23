The College of the Rockies Avalanche is hosting the PACWEST Championships tomorrow as both the men’s and women’s teams take on Vancouver Island University.

The women’s team plays a semi-final match at 6 p.m. followed by the men at 8 p.m.

The finals are on Saturday and the teams that make the finals will play in Nationals in Toronto.

“To be able to play in front of our home crowd for the 2023 PACWEST Championships is extremely exciting and presents a tremendous opportunity for the Avalanche men’s volleyball team,” said men’s coach Cisco Farrero.

“From day one, this group of athletes set lofty goals for our season and have shown the commitment, tenacity, and camaraderie necessary to navigate the season in the pursuit of victory. That hard work has paid off with a strong regular season record and we are looking forward to the challenge and opportunity to play our best games of the season on our home court for a shot at a PACWEST title.”

The men’s team is the two-seed while the women are the four-seed in their group.

Tickets can be purchased at the College’s gym office or by calling 250-489-2751 x3252.