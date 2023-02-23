Fernie has earned a rank among the world’s top 100 most-loved tourism destinations thanks in part to its iconic slopes.

The list was compiled by the Tourism Sentiment Index, which looks at reviews for destinations around the world.

Fernie was ranked 73rd on the list, just above Aspen, Colorado and below Puerto Rico.

“For the second year, destinations around the world have been ranked to uncover those that are truly most loved,” said officials with the Tourism Sentiment Index. “These Leading Places are the 100 most loved destinations, based on annual data from 2022, according to what people really feel. No one has paid to be named. No surveys have suggested an answer. Word of mouth built this list, unprompted and unbiased.”

The Tourism Sentiment Index gathers data looking into how visitors feel about a specific location to provide a general score.

“To calculate the score, we collect all the conversations and content around a destination and, through natural language processing, filter to those that are driven by a destination’s tourism experiences or products. The remaining data is classified as positive, neutral or negative as artificial intelligence deciphers sentiment,” said officials with the Tourism Sentiment Index.

You can see the entire list through the link below.

More: The 100 most loved tourism destination for 2023 (Tourism Sentiment Index)