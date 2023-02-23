A vigil is being held on Friday to mark one year since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Kristina Zherebna recently came to Cranbrook and says it will be a tough day for Ukrainians.

“Tomorrow we have a very important day for all of us. It’s been a year since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and this is the year of tears,” she said.

“We want to honour the memory of all those who died but also pay tribute to those who are bringing Ukraine to victory.”

She says Cranbrook has been a nice city to come to.

“I think Cranbrook is a very good community and very welcoming. It’s very nice here.”

The vigil starts at 5:30 at the Knox Presbyterian Church.

There will be a prayer, an open mic for people wanting to share and candles to light for those lost and those still in Ukraine.