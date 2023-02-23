Work to finish Cranbrook’s McPhee and Theatre Road intersection will impact traffic when it picks back up next Monday.

City staff said the final hardware installation and testing work will take a few days, with the job expected to be wrapped up by Thursday.

Traffic will be reduced while crews are on the job, installing signal poles, hardware and control cabinet.

City staff asks you to follow directions from staff and flagging personnel.

The McPhee and Theatre Road intersection will stay a four-way stop until late March or early April, even after the permanent signal lights are set up.

“During this time, there will be testing and programming of the intersection, as well as interconnect with CP Rail’s systems and advance warning signals,” said Curtis Mummery, Manager of Roads and Infrastructure with the City of Cranbrook. “This is critical to ensure the new signal lights work together with CP Rail’s systems making sure the intersection functions efficiently and safely.”

The parts needed for this project were ordered back in May 2022, well before the project started, but delays meant the job could not be finished when the city originally planned.

The work was partially funded by a Rail Safety Improvement Program grant.

The federal government provided $500,000 towards the project, with $125,000 coming from the City of Cranbrook. An additional $483,300 came from the City’s coffers to pay for the permanent traffic lights.