News

Warming shelters opening as cold snap hits Cranbrook

By Josiah Spyker
Warming shelters are open again in Cranbrook as cold weather has settled over the region.

People can head to the Travelodge for a room at 4 p.m. and if rooms fill up people will be directed to the Alliance Church.

The Alliance Church had its doors open last night and is planning to be running a warming shelter until at least Saturday.

They open at 7 p.m. daily.

During the day both Ankors and Street Angels are open.

Ankors is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Street Angels is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

