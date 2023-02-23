Warming shelters are open again in Cranbrook as cold weather has settled over the region.

People can head to the Travelodge for a room at 4 p.m. and if rooms fill up people will be directed to the Alliance Church.

The Alliance Church had its doors open last night and is planning to be running a warming shelter until at least Saturday.

They open at 7 p.m. daily.

During the day both Ankors and Street Angels are open.

Ankors is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Street Angels is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.