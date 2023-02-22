Fernie residents will have a chance to learn about the Skatepark Redevelopment project at an open house on Thursday night.

City staff said this will be a chance to see how public feedback has shaped the proposed design.

Residents will also be able to share their thoughts with New Line Skateparks, the contractors involved in the project.

Fernie was able to secure $1.28-million to help pay for the new skatepark.

City officials said they hope to see the park become an outdoor hub for locals and visitors to gather and connect.

“The City plans to include additional amenities like accessible, safe and inviting viewing areas, strong connections to the adjacent trail systems, and environmentally sustainable design elements,” said city officials. “The park’s design will also consider accommodating programming initiatives, community events, and competitions as a way to further enhance inclusion and support opportunities for community recreation and health.”

The open house will go ahead at 6:15 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at the Aquatic Centre on Thursday.