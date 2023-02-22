The Cranbrook Bucks are taking a stand against bullying with a Pink the Rink night on Friday.

people are encouraged to dress in pink and there will be a puck toss during the second intermission.

James Hall with the Western Financial Group says fans can buy the special pucks with all of the money raised going to local school’s anti-bullying campaigns.

“You can purchase your pucks before the game and all the way through until the end of the second period,” he added.

- Advertisement -

“Then you can throw those pucks on the ice between the second and third periods.”

There will be a logo at centre ice and the people who throw the three closest pucks to the logo will win a prize.

The first prize is a corporate suite for 10 people at the Bucks’ next game.

Second place gets a jersey signed by the team and third place gets a signed stick.

Adele Heyworth with the Western Financial Group says there is also a special bonus prize.

“As this is a kid’s event we have decided to award a prize to the child who’s dressed in the most pink from head to toe,” she added.

“We have two judges we’ve kept under wraps who are going to judge it.”

Friday’s game is against the Vernon Vipers, followed by a Saturday game against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.