Invermere residents have an opportunity to cast their ballots early in the by-election on Wednesday.

Voters will be deciding who will fill a vacant seat on Invermere’s District council.

Advance polling is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Municipal office.

An all-candidates forum is also going ahead at 6 p.m., giving residents the opportunity to hear what those running for the lone council seat have to say.

The event will go ahead at Lake Windermere Lion’s Hall, with a live stream available on Facebook.

Another opportunity for early voting will come up the following week, on Mar. 2.

Juanita Violini, Stephanie Stevens, Grant Kelly, David Goldsmith and Grey Bradatsch are vying for the seat.

General voting day is Saturday, Mar 4.