Approximately 1,600 Elkford residents will be without power on Saturday as BC Hydro is planning an outage.

The outage itself is only supposed to last an hour, from 12 – 1 p.m.

Work will be done on BC hydro equipment.

Because of the outage, the District of Elkford has decided to close the aquatic centre from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The family and lane swim scheduled during that time has also been cancelled to allow for the pump system to reset after the outage is completed.