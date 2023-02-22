Residents have the opportunity to comment on the Regional District of East Kootenay’s draft Five Year Financial Plan.

The draft plan includes an average tax increase of 9.5 per cent, or a $31 increase to a residential property with an assessed value of $536,000.

However, RDEK officials said the tax rates may be different, depending on what services are available in a given area.

“For every one of the more than 100 services we offer, there is a boundary for that service area, and everyone within the service area pays for (and receives the benefit of) that service,” said the RDEK. “What that means is that we have over 100 different ‘boundaries’ with over 100 different sets of taxpayers.”

The tax increase stems from a 7.42 per cent jump in operating expenditure in 2023.

Residents will be able to comment on the plan and ask questions until Noon on March 13.

You can find the plan and a comment submission page through the link below.

More: 2023-2027 Financial Plan (RDEK)