Update:

RDEK staff said people on the Holland Creek Water System can continue using their water as normal, as the planned outage was called off.

According to the RDEK, crews determined on Wednesday morning that water did not need to be shut off.

“We appreciate that these events take time and energy to prepare for, and we do not issue service interruption notices unless there is every indication that one will be necessary,” said RDEK officials.

Original Story:

Those using the Holland Creek Water System will be under a boil water notice after crews finish work on water line repairs.

Regional District of East Kootenay officials said the work is needed to fix a deficiency in the Prairie Wind Development tie-in.

Crews will be at the site until Wednesday evening, and water services will be shut off during that time.

Once service is restored, any water meant for drinking, washing fruits or vegetables, making juice or ice, or brushing teeth should be held at a rolling boil for at least one minute.

RDEK officials said the notice will be in place until lab results confirm the water quality.