Police in Invermere are on the lookout for a driver that struck a pedestrian at a crosswalk.

Police said the pedestrian wasn’t seriously injured and was able to walk to a nearby clinic and get checked by a doctor.

They were struck by a vehicle on Feb. 15 while crossing a controlled intersection located at 7th Avenue and 4th Street.

It is still under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the hit-and-run is asked to contact the local detachment.