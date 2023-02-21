The Elk Valley may have been spared from Tuesday’s heavy snow the region is not getting away scot-free, as Environment Canada is predicting wind chills to reach down to about -40 overnight.

The forecaster has issued an extreme cold warning for the Elk Valley and Yoho National Park, and said you should bundle up if you plan on heading outside.

“An arctic airmass will be building and pushing south into the Columbia and Kootenay regions today,” said Environment Canada. “Brisk northeasterly winds are developing through the day and combined with frigid overnight temperatures.”

Wind chills are expected to reach down to -35 overnight, which could get down to -40 by Wednesday morning, which will likely stick around for Thursday night.