Fernie residents can expect fire mitigation work to be going on over the next eight weeks.

Work began on Feb. 21 and is focused on the Ridgemont area.

Work will mostly consist of removing ground fuels and pruning and thinning trees.

Residents may notice temporary trail closures and machinery in the area.

- Advertisement -

Smoke will be visible at times during the project while slash piles are being burned.

The fuel management is being paid for by a $150,000 grant from Columbia Basin Trust and a $35,000 contribution from the City of Fernie.