Heavy snowfall is sweeping across B.C.’s interior and into southern Alberta, with up to 40 centimetres predicted for the Crowsnest Pass.

In the East Kootenay, the Cranbrook and Kimberley areas will likely see the worst of the storm, with Environment Canada predicting 10 to 15 centimetres of accumulation by Tuesday afternoon.

The Elk and Columbia Valleys have been spared from the winter storm warning, but they will still likely see five to 10 centimetres of snow throughout the day.

The forecaster said this comes as a weather system sweeps across southern B.C. and Alberta.

In the Crowsnest Pass, long periods of heavy snow will blanket the area with 20 to 40 centimetres of snow by Tuesday evening.

The West Kootenay will also get its share of the storm, with 15 to 25 centimetres expected for areas between Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass along the Trans-Canada Highway, and along Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Environment Canada said the northern sections of Kootenay Lake, including Kaslo, will likely get about 10 to 15 centimetres.

The forecaster predicts the worst of the snow to ease off by Tuesday evening, with a chance of flurries lingering overnight.

Drivers are asked to delay travel if possible.

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” said Environment Canada. “If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone.”