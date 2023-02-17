The Village of Canal Flats will be showing off the new strategic plan for the community at an information session next week.

The plan was approved at the latest council meeting.

It showcases three priority groups, including priority one which includes securing and protecting resources.

Emergency response and preparedness, water and core infrastructure protection and improving parks and recreation are part of that.

Priority two involves resident retention and attraction and priority three includes business attraction.

The information session will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Canal Flats Civic Centre on Feb. 23.