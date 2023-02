Cam Reid of the Kimberley Dynamiters will be playing post-secondary hockey for the Castleton University Spartans.

He’ll be playing for the Vermont school starting in the fall semester.

This season he’s been the Dynamiter’s best Defenceman, tallying 15 goals and 25 assists in 40 games.

His stats were good enough to get him the award for top defenceman in the Eddie Mountain Division.

He also leads the KIJHL in goals by a defenceman.