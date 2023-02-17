Two people were killed and another was injured after a group of five snowboarders and one skier were caught in an avalanche in the Purcell Mountains near Golden.

Avalanche Canada said it happened on Thursday when three members of the group were buried, one was extracted, but two were fully buried and didn’t survive.

According to Avalanche Canada, the avalanche measured 115 metres wide and 950 metres long with a crown depth of 1.5 metres.

“The snowpack in the interior is still incredibly complex and difficult to manage,” said Avalanche Canada officials.

“A second group of snowboarders was lower in the track when the avalanche was triggered. They were impacted by the slide but were not buried and did not sustain injuries.”

There may be no signs of instability before a large avalanche occurs due to deep persistent slab problems.

Before heading out into the backcountry you should check the forecast on Avalanche Canada.