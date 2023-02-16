Over $800,000 is going towards three local active transportation projects.

The B.C. government is providing $313,926 for a paved sidewalk to improve safety for Marysville Elementary students.

Money is also going to the Radium Hot Springs North-South Active Transportation Corridor.

A $217,778 grant will help pay for the multi-use path connecting North Radium to the Old Coach Trail that leads to Invermere.

“Our government is committed to investing in active transportation projects because we know that they have positive effects on our communities,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy in a release.

“These projects and infrastructure promote health and wellness, reduce greenhouse gas pollution and improve livability for people and our neighbourhoods.”

The final project is $283,038 for the Invermere Athalmer Trails.

It will be used for a new multi-use path along Fourth Avenue from Borden Street to Laurier Street.