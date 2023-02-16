The Regional District of East Kootenay is one of 12 local and First Nations governments to get funding to improve Indigenous cultural safety and humility in local emergency management.

B.C. Government officials said the RDEK will get $29,852.10 to help cover the costs of Indigenous Culture and Awareness Training.

The total funding for all 12 projects adds up to about $562,000, which comes from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund.

“Indigenous Peoples have cultural practices, beliefs and values that must be respected. In past emergencies, services have not always been inclusive and welcoming for Indigenous Peoples – this has to change,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. “By providing funding for cultural safety training, communities can work to create a culturally responsive emergency response system that recognizes and addresses the specific needs and perspectives of Indigenous Peoples.”

B.C. Government officials said the money could be used for cultural safety and humility training, adapting emergency management tools, and activities related to partnering with or providing assistance to First Nations during emergency mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery.