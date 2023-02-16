The City of Cranbrook says residents need to make sure they’re keeping garbage collection areas clear to ensure staff safety.

City staff said it’s important there are no tripping hazards around where you place your garbage can.

Garbage bags also need to be securely closed at the top and strong enough to withstand normal handling and lifting.

City staff said bags can’t weigh more than 20 kilograms (44 lbs.) each and there is a limit of three bags per week.

- Advertisement -

“We ask that you ensure no loose garbage or open bags are left out on your collection day,” said city staff.

“In addition, if you must dispose of any animal waste in your household garbage, please make sure that it is contained in proper bags – not grocery bags.”