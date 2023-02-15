The District of Elkford is looking for residents who have made a difference in the community for its Citizen of the Year award.

District officials said they are looking for nominations to celebrate people who make Elkford a good place to live.

Nominees will be selected for their contributions to the community.

Forms will be accepted until Mar. 15, 2023, with a printable package found below or by emailing [email protected] or at 744 Fording Drive.

You can submit completed forms at the district office, via email or by mailing Director of Corporate Services, P.O. Box 340, Elkford, B.C., V0B 1H0