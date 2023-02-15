Listen Live

Elkford seeking nominations for Citizen of the Year

By Ryley McCormack
District of Elkford welcome sign (Supplied by Cody Fraser)

The District of Elkford is looking for residents who have made a difference in the community for its Citizen of the Year award.

District officials said they are looking for nominations to celebrate people who make Elkford a good place to live.

Nominees will be selected for their contributions to the community.

Forms will be accepted until Mar. 15, 2023, with a printable package found below or by emailing [email protected] or at 744 Fording Drive.

You can submit completed forms at the district office, via email or by mailing Director of Corporate Services, P.O. Box 340, Elkford, B.C., V0B 1H0

More: 2023 Elkford Citizen of the Year (District of Elkford)
