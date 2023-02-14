Holland Creek residents will be without water for most of the day on Feb. 22.

“This outage is required to repair a deficiency in the tie-in for the Prairie Wind Development to the RDEK water system,” explains RDEK Utility Superintendent Tom Altmann.

“As a result of the outage, there will be a Boil Water Notice in effect at the time the work is completed, until the required lab results are confirmed. Water intended for drinking, washing fruits or vegetables, making ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute.”

The outage is expected to begin at 8 a.m. and could last for around 12 hours.

- Advertisement -

RDEK officials said residents shouldn’t try to use their water during the outage because it could cause a vacuum due to a closed valve on the other end.

Water should be stored the night before to be used for cooking, dishes and flushing during the outage.