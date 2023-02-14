The Elkford Search and Rescue were tasked with finding some individuals up the Elk Lakes Road and it was made easy because of their preparation.

SAR officials said they were brought back without any injuries.

They said the individuals were very well prepared and had left a trip plan, had extra gear and knew when to call for help.

SAR officials said everyone should follow their example and also follow these tips.

They said you should always have a means of communication like a satellite device, but don’t rely on technology and bring a paper map and compass.

Also bring extra clothing, food, water, spare batteries, fire making kit and a first aid kit.