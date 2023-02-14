There wasn’t a whole lot of campaign spending in both Elkford and Sparwood during the 2022 municipal election.

In Sparwood, the big spender was Satnam Atwal who spent $936.76.

Most of the other candidates ranged from zero dollars to a few hundred dollars.

This includes Mayor David Wilks who spent nothing new on this campaign thanks to reused signs from his past campaign. It had a valued expense of $948.64.

- Advertisement -

Bert Schalekamp and Amy Cardozo were the big spenders in Elkford spending about $1,000 each.

Again most other candidates spent between zero and a few hundred dollars.

Mayoral candidates Steve Fairbairn and Mandy McGregor spent $365.60 and $295.15 respectively.

MORE: Elkford Campaign Expenses (Elections BC)

MORE: Sparwood Campaign Expenses (Elections BC)