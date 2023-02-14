The BC Seniors Advocate is touring the East Kootenay to hear from local seniors, family members and others in the community.

Isobel Mackenzie will be making the rounds through local communities for the week to find out what locals have to say.

“I’m here to find out about the challenges that people are facing as they age,” said Mackenzie. “The human body ages the same, whether it’s here or in Vancouver, and the things we need as we age are the same. It’s our ability to get those things we need and what that looks like that’s very different.”

Mackenzie has already visited Creston and said a third of the community’s population is 65 or older, which is common in smaller communities.

“That presents added pressure. More people need help, and there are proportionally fewer people to deliver that help because more people are retired and out of the workforce,” said Mackenzie.

Mackenzie will have a full schedule for her trip through the region, with a number of meetings planned over the week.

Seniors, families and community members can speak to the advocate at Cranbrook’s Senior Citizens Hall from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Mackenzie will then make a trip to Sparwood to meet with residents at the Seniors Drop-in Centre from 2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. on Thursday.