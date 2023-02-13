The 2022/23 KIJHL regular season has come to an end and playoff hockey is set to begin on Friday.

The Princeton Posse came away with the President’s Cup with a 31-7-3-3 record, the first President’s Cup in the franchise’s history.

The Columbia Valley Rockies were the top team in the Eddie Mountain Division finishing with 66 points.

Second was the Kimberley Dynamiters with 62, Golden Rockets and Fernie Ghostriders with 53 points and the Creston Valley Thunder Cats with 40.

- Advertisement -

All Eddie Mountain Division teams made the playoffs.

While the Thunder Cats may have been last in the division, forward Luke Chakrabarti was the league’s top scorer tallying 39 goals and 39 assists in 41 games.

The top rookie scorer was also in the Eddie Mountain Division.

Keenan Ingram had the most goals in the league with 43 and tallied 31 assists. He was also second in league scoring.

The playoffs begin this Friday.

The Rockies are matching up with the Ghostriders in the first round, the Dynamiters will be taking on the Rockets and the Thunder Cats will be facing the Grand Forks Border Bruins.