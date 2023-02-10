An Elk Valley resident was fined $15,152 for shooting and killing a grizzly bear sow and cub out of season.

Conservation Officer Service officials said an investigation began in October 2021 after a wildlife scientist discovered a severed grizzly bear GPS collar and four tagged grizzly bear ear tips in a remote location near Elkford.

The last known location of the grizzly was tracked to a local residence.

The resident had shot the bears after they had been found accessing free-range chickens.

COS officials said the heads and paws of the bears were removed and kept by the resident, and the carcasses were buried on the property.

In Fernie Provincial Court this week, Dax McHarg plead guilty to killing a grizzly sow and cub out of season, unlawful possession of dead wildlife, failing to report the accidental killing of wildlife and mischief under $5,000.

His punishment includes a $15,152 fine and a 10-year hunting ban.

He also had to forfeit his firearm, will have to retake the hunter education course CORE and complete 100 hours of community service.

COS officials said the majority of the fine will go to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation.